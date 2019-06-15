Punjab to employ the ‘poorest of the poor’ elderly people

Punjab will be introducing a programme for underprivileged elderly people, announced the vice-chairperson of the Punjab Social Protection Agency during a post-budget press conference Saturday morning.

Ali Asjad Malhi addressed a press conference alongside Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht.

He said that this is a segment of society that no one in Pakistan thinks about. Under this new programme, elderly men, women and transgender people over the age of 65 with a PMT (poverty) score of between zero and 20 will be given Rs2,000 a month. This poverty score is calculated using data from the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The zero to 20 slab comprises the “poorest of the poor”, he said. But this won’t be zakat, he said, explaining that because these people are elderly, the government will not ask them to do physical labour. They will do community service work for the government and make Rs6,000 every quarter, which should be enough to meet their medical expenses and other small expenses, like buying things for their grandchildren, said Malhi. He said under this programme, these elderly people will become earning members of their family and have a respectful way to earn that money.

Related: Punjab govt presents Rs2.3 trillion budget in assembly

Community service work means spreading awareness about polio drops, terrorism, birth spacing and cleanliness in urban centers and rural centres, he clarified.

“This is a fantastic programme,” he said, adding that it will benefit around 150,000 people in the first phase.

The second programme he discussed is one for people with disabilities. People with PMT scores of up to 30 will be included in this, which is around 200,000 people.

People who are able to work will be given interest-free loans of up to Rs50,000, that way they’ll have skills and loans, he said. The ones that can’t work will be given Rs2,000 per month, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.