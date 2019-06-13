Production orders issued for Hamza Shahbaz, Salman Rafique

The speaker of the Punjab Assembly has issued production orders for Hamza Shahbaz and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

They will attend Friday’s budget session.

Hamza was arrested on Tuesday after the Lahore High Court cancelled his bail. He is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani and assets beyond known means of income cases. He is currently in NAB custody.

Salman, the brother of PML-N MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique, is also in NAB custody in the Paragon Housing case. He was arrested on December 11, along with his brother.

Hamza is the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly while Salman is an MPA.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.