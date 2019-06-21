Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be addressing the nation today (Friday).

His video message will be recorded today in which he will discuss people taking advantage of the amnesty scheme and appeal to people to pay their taxes and contribute to the progress of the nation.

The PM last addressed the nation at around midnight on June 11 and said that a commission would be formed to investigate corruption in the past 10 years.

In his address a day earlier, he asked people to make use of the amnesty scheme. If we don’t pay tax, our country won’t be able to progress, he had cautioned, adding that Pakistan will have to change itself if it wants to become a developed country.

