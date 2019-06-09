KP govt wants to postpone election in merged areas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sent a request to the ECP to postpone the elections in the merged tribal districts for 20 days.

It has sent the request due to the security situation in the area. The elections in the merged districts (formerly the tribal districts) are scheduled on July 2.

The KP home department has written to the ECP secretary in which it said the situation in the merged districts isn’t alright.

It cited foreign conspiracies and the possibility of attacks on political leadership.

