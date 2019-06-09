HOME > Election

KP govt wants to postpone election in merged areas

1 hour ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sent a request to the ECP to postpone the elections in the merged tribal districts for 20 days.

It has sent the request due to the security situation in the area. The elections in the merged districts (formerly the tribal districts) are scheduled on July 2.

The KP home department has written to the ECP secretary in which it said the situation in the merged districts isn’t alright.

It cited foreign conspiracies and the possibility of attacks on political leadership.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Election fata


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
election, kp, fata, tribal areas, ecp
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Army officer shot dead on Karachi's MA Jinnah Road: police
Army officer shot dead on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road: police
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.