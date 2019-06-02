Jirga formed to defuse tensions after Kharqamar check post skirmish

A tribal jirga has been formed by a KP official to discuss the Kharqamar check post skirmish and the resulting tension in North Waziristan.

During a visit to Miranshah on Sunday, Ajmal Wazir, adviser to the KP chief minister, formed a nine-member jirga of tribal elders to discuss the skirmish and how to defuse tensions in the area.

The jirga has been called on Monday in Peshawar. Included in the jirga, among others, are the chief of the Waziristan tribes, Malik Nasrullah, and Malik Khanzeb, chief of the Dawar tribe. MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir have been accused by the ISPR of leading the group involved in the skirmish at the Kharqamar army check post in Boyya, North Waziristan last week.

They are both in official custody.

I know tribal traditions, said Ajmal Wazir, adding that the jirga will be a help in keeping the peace in the area.

The KP government has begun issuing compensation cheques to the families of the 13 people killed and 10 injured in the skirmish. Rs2.5 million is being given to the families of the deceased and Rs1 million to the injured.

