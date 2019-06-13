In a first, Balochistan Assembly to get a daycare

Balochistan is going to become the first province with a daycare in its provincial assembly.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approved the construction of a daycare centre at the assembly, something the Balochistan government spokesperson said was a first. Parliament House in Islamabad already has a daycare.

The issue was brought up in Balochistan when a female MPA, Mahjabeen Sheran, was asked to leave the assembly for bringing her infant with her.

On April 29, Sheran, an MPA from Kech, brought her ill seven-month-old to the assembly because he could not be left at home. She was asked to leave.

According to Al Jazeera, Sheran has asked for a daycare to be set up at the assembly multiple times before but was turned down.

