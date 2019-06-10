PM Khan urges Pakistanis to make use of amnesty scheme

Avail the amnesty scheme, urged Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Monday morning address to the nation.

The premier addressed the nation on the country’s economic state and said the country’s loans increased from Rs6 trillion to Rs30 trillion in the previous government’s tenure.

Our yearly tax collection is Rs4 trillion but half of that is going to repay their loans, he said. The premier said Pakistan cannot survive on the rest of the money.

Pakistan is a country that pays the least tax but gives the most in charity, he said, urging people to show the same initiative and pay their taxes. If we try, we can earn Rs10 trillion in taxes every year, he said.

He urged people to make use of the amnesty scheme. If we don’t pay tax, our country won’t be able to progress, he cautioned. We will have to change ourselves if we want to become a developed country, said PM Khan.

He said that God says He wont help those who don’t want to help themselves. You have till June 30 to declare your assets and bank accounts in other countries or that were previously undeclared. After that, you wont get the chance, he warned.

The premier said that today’s government has more information than any previous government has ever had, courtesy of its information sharing with other countries. Our institutions and agencies have information on foreign assets and bank accounts, he said.

He once again urged people to benefit Pakistan and fix their children’s futures by availing the amnesty scheme. Help us stand on our own feet and help Pakistan progress, he said.

