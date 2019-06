From Karachi to Kashmir, the Ministry of Postal Service’s rest houses were fully booked on Eid, with family room bookings ranging from Rs1,200 to Rs3,000.

During Eid, revenue of hundreds of thousands of rupees was generated in addition to 90% of the rest houses being booked in advance for the next month.

Guests in Nathia Gali say that they were fortunate and happy to find a room with low rates open to the public.

