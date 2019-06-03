Gender should never be a barrier, says transgender govt official

Ayesha Moghal has become the first transgender person to work in the Ministry of Human Rights. She has been appointed a resource person and transgender community expert.

Moghal’s job will be to assist the ministry and the government in the process of making new laws and regulations related to the transgender community.

“I don’t feel extraordinary after being appointed in the ministry. But I do feel happy. What I believe is that if a person works hard and makes effort then gender should not be made a barrier,” she said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

She also said that with great power comes great responsibility.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to share the news.

Welcomed our first transgender Ayesha Moghul who is going to work in MOHR as a resource person – Thank you @UNDP_Pakistan pic.twitter.com/YVFFiYHW2X — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 30, 2019

This isn’t the first time Moghal has made Pakistan proud. In 2014, she was appointed the first ever transgender lecturer at Islamabad’s Quaid-i-Azam University.

“Teaching is a very noble profession and I have been blessed by Allah that he has given me such an opportunity to teaching at a prestigious university,” she said.

She added that all her life, the biggest hurdle she faced was family acceptance and social acceptance. “If your relatives accept your existence and don’t make your parent’s lives miserable, I believe this is the biggest achievement and can make any transgender person’s life easy,” said she.

Moghal has completed her Bachelors of Business Administration and Masters from COMSATS University Islamabad.

