FIA officials not resolving Citizens’ Portal complaints to be investigated

The prime minister has ordered action against officers in the FIA for lying about investigating complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

The officers reportedly submitted reports that the inquiries had been investigated and closed when they hadn’t even contacted the complainants.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the situation and ordered an inquiry against officers involved.

The premier’s principal secretary Azam Khan has written a letter to the FIA director-general seeking an inquiry against the director of the agency’s cyber crime wing.

In the letter, Azam said cases were closed without the complaints being addressed and fake reports were presented that the complaints had been resolved.

An inquiry is being started against the officers involved in this for negligence. The letter accuses the cyber crime wing of not taking the complaints coming in through the portal seriously.

In the letter, it was mentioned that there are three remaining complaints against the FIA and six require fact finding.

The FIA has been told to look into all the complaints on the cyber crime director’s dashboard and submit a report to the prime minister’s office.

