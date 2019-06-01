HOME > Government

Eid gift: Sindh chief minister reduces prisoners’ sentences by 60 days

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has reduced the sentences of all prisoners in the province by 60 days for Eid.

This partial pardon does not apply to people convicted of treason, terrorism, kidnapping, rape and robbery.

It will apply to all other prisoners, including senior citizens, parents, women and juveniles.

A total of 3,613 prisoners will benefit from the partial pardon and over 100 will complete their sentences. The home department has been ordered to free those prisoners before Eid.

