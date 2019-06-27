Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Asif Zardari appointed head of three National Assembly standing committees

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been made the head of three National Assembly standing committees.

The PPP co-chairperson is currently in NAB custody but the National Assembly speaker issued production orders for him that allowed him to attend assembly sessions. Now, he will be able to attend standing committee sessions as well.

Speaker Asad Qaiser issued the notification appointing Zardari head of the standing committees on commerce and textile, industry and trade and water resources.

A standing committee chairperson has the power to issue production orders as well.

Zardari was arrested on June 10 after the Islamabad High Court cancelled his bail in the fake accounts case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
asif ali zardari national assembly
 
