9,474 more Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj

The second Hajj balloting for an additional quota under the government scheme was held on Monday in Islamabad.

According to Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, federal minister for religious affairs and inter-faith harmony, 9,474 applicants have been selected through an additional quota and 6,316 will go for Hajj through private schemes.

Applicants who have withdrawn their money from their respective banks were also included in the balloting.

All the successful applicants will be informed of this through text messages that will be sent starting today.

