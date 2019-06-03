HOME > Government

9,474 more Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj

20 mins ago

The second Hajj balloting for an additional quota under the government scheme was held on Monday in Islamabad.

According to Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, federal minister for religious affairs and inter-faith harmony, 9,474 applicants have been selected through an additional quota and 6,316 will go for Hajj through private schemes.

Applicants who have withdrawn their money from their respective banks were also included in the balloting.

All the successful applicants will be informed of this through text messages that will be sent starting today.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
hajj Pakistan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
hajj, hajj balloting, pakistan hajj, hajj 2019
 
MOST READ
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.