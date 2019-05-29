HOME > Government

The Punjab government now has 38 spokespeople

45 mins ago

Photo: Punjab Assembly

The Punjab government has 38 spokespeople now. The list was released on Wednesday by Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari. 

The decision has been made on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the notification. The government had 22 spokespeople before.

The government has even made a WhatsApp group named Punjab Spokesperson PTI for “coordination and sharing of information”. The spokespeople have been “entrusted with the image building” of the government.

The spokespeople include Usman Dar, Ejaz Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill, Salman Shah, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, MNA Furrukh Habib and Robinson Francis.

The Punjab ministers named in the list are Law Minister Raja Basharat, Housing Minister Mina Mehmoodur Rasheed, Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid, Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Food Minister Samiulllah Chaudhry, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Education Minister Murad Ras, Labour Minister Anser Majeed, HED Minister Raja Humayun Yasir, Forestry Minister Muhammad Subtain and Population Minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar.

Uzma Kardar, Sadia Sohail, Seemabai Tahir, Momina Waheed, Ayesha Chaudhry, Malik Muhammad Azam, Usman Saeed Basra, Waqar Toor, Dr Zarqa Suherwardi, Muhammad Ahmed Chatta and Momin Agha have been named as well.

