Sindh health dept prepares list of suggestions for healthcare commission

3 hours ago

The Sindh health secretary has sent the provincial law ministry a list of suggestions regarding the commission being formed to investigate a death caused by medical negligence. 

Nine-month-old Nashwa Ali died on April 22 after being administered an incorrect dose of drugs at Karachi’s Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7. She suffered brain damage as a result of the drug dose.

Her parents called for the formation of a commission to investigate the hospital and others like it. The Sindh chief minister agreed to their demand and ordered the formation of a healthcare commission to investigate the operations of hospitals in the province.

The health department has sent a list of suggestions to the ministry, such as who should be included. It says the commission should comprise retired judges, Sindh government officials and members of civil society.

The commission will scrutinize unregistered and unlicenced hospitals.

