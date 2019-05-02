PM Imran Khan breaks ground on dam in Mohmand

Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the Mohmand Dam on Thursday.

The dam is expected to irrigate around 16,737 acres and ensure water supply to a further 160,000 acres. The project will be completed by 2024 at a cost of Rs309.55 billion. It is aimed at mitigating the risk of floods in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Mardan.

“We will spend Rs4,500 billion on the people of Mohmand,” said PM Khan while addressing the ceremony.

Pakistan is facing a water crisis, he said. “People are digging wells and our groundwater is decreasing,” he added. “We want to build dams. China has built over 80,000 dams.”

It is because those in power in China think about the welfare of their people, he said. They don’t focus on elections like politicians in Pakistan, the premier added.

Related: Govt runs into tribes while buying land for Mohmand dam

He said that people who try to save their seats will never think about a country’s development. “A leader who is worried about his power will only work to serve his self-interest.”

A ‘munafiq‘ (hypocrite) is someone who hurts religion from the inside, said the premier. He added that a munafiq would be someone who claims to be protecting democracy when in reality they are interested in protecting looted wealth.

He thanked Lieutenant General (retd) Muzammil Hussain, chairperson of WAPDA, for his passion towards the dam’s construction. “When I was the captain of the cricket team, one of the things that I looked for in a person was his passion. It would always overpower a person’s talent,” he said.

“A country’s judiciary is not responsible for building dams,” said the PM while referring to the dam fund set up by former chief justice Saqib Nisar. “This happened because the previous governments failed to think about the nation’s well being.” He then thanked the former chief justice for leading the initiative. “I thank you for the work you have done,” he addressed Justice (retd) Nisar.

Related: Mohmand dam one step closer to completion after successful jirga talks

PM Khan said that funds are spent disproportionately in different cities. “Let me just tell you about the Punjab Development Fund. We found out that the previous government was spending Rs70,000 per capita in Lahore, and Rs2,500 per capita in Rajanpur.” Some areas were never developed, while Lahore just kept on expanding, he lamented.

He said that he understands the problems of people living in merged districts. “I can understand why people are worried. Sui supplies gas to the entire country, but nothing was done for the development of Sui. The people there suffered the most. We don’t want that to happen again. If a raw material is found in one place, then steps should be taken to develop that area for the benefit of its people.”

He remarked that a foreign-funded project is being carried out in the country to incite people in tribal areas. “A conspiracy has been planned. We need to help the people living in merged districts.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.