PM appoints Dr Sania Nishtar to his cabinet

Dr Sania Nishtar has been appointed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant for social protection and poverty alleviation.

Dr Nishtar is already heading the Benazir Income Support Programme and the Ehsaas Programme.

With her new appointment, she has been given the status of a federal minister. A notification announcing her appointment has been issued.

A cardiologist by profession, Dr Nishtar has served as a caretaker federal minister during the 2013 interim government and has held several posts in the United Nations and World Health Organisation. The most recent being chair of the United Nationals University International Institute for Global Health (2016-2019) and the co-chair of the WHO’s High-Level Independent Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases (a post she still holds).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.