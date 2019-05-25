HOME > News

Opposition coalition is to safeguard their own interests: Usman Buzdar

49 mins ago

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar says the coalition of opposition parties is only meant to safeguard their personal interests.

He met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in Lahore on Saturday.

During the meeting, the national political situation, progress on payments to media houses and other important matters were discussed.

Awan said positive results are being yielded under the leadership of Chief Minister Buzdar. She also praised the provincial government for providing relief to the masses.

The CM said that in Naya Pakistan corruption will not be tolerated.

