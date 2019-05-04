HOME > Government

‘New SBP, FBR heads to be announced tonight or tomorrow’

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Hafeez Sheikh has said that a new State Bank governor and a FBR chairperson will be appointed either tonight or tomorrow.

We are bringing in people who are working hard, he told the media in Islamabad on Saturday.

In a surprise move, the government removed the heads of both institutions Friday night.

Discussing ongoing meetings with the IMF, he said both federal and provincial officials have met the IMF mission.

We provided them with economic statistics during our discussions, he said, adding that the government is discussing ways to improve Pakistan’s tax recovery rate.

An Economic Coordination Committee meeting was held today and the provinces gave their suggestions, said Sheikh. He said this advice will be reflected in the next budget.

The budget deficit affects both the provinces and the Centre, he reminded the media.

