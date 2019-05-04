Karachi policemen stealing electricity to get evicted from official houses

Karachi police officers involved in stealing electricity and not paying their gas bills are going to be kicked out of their official residences.

A letter has been sent from the office of the city’s additional IG, Ameer Sheikh, to the chiefs of three zones in Karachi — South, East and West — to ask them to compile lists of officers living in police lines areas (official housing for the police) who aren’t paying their bills or are involved in electricity theft.

The letter is is response to complaints received by police officials from K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company that people living in the police lines areas aren’t paying their gas and electricity bills. Some are also involved in stealing electricity and tampering with meters.

Related: Karachi police arrest 99 professional beggars in a week

Because of this, the utility companies are incurring “heavy financial losses”, read the letter.

AIG Sheikh wants action against defaulters and the assurance that outstanding dues will be cleared.

“If any official is found involved in the theft of electricity and non payment of gas bills, a detailed report should be sent to this office so that their allotment order of government accommodation could be cancelled,” read the letter.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.