Four names being circulated as possible replacements for SBP governor

Four names are being circulated as possible replacements for the State Bank of Pakistan governor.

Sources say the government is considering the names of Raza Baqir, Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Dr Waqar Masood and Dr Wajid Rana.

Baqir is currently serving as the IMF’s representative for Egypt. He has also served as the Fund’s mission chief for Bulgaria and Romania and chief of the IMF’s Debt Policy Division for four years. He has worked at the IMF for over 16 years. He has also worked at the World Bank, MIT and Union Bank of Switzerland.

Dr Khan is a member of the government’s Economic Advisory Council and the principal and dean of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities at NUST. He has served as a special finance secretary/director-general at the finance ministry’s debt office for 11 years. He has also served as the government’s spokesperson on economic issues.

Dr Masood has served as the federal secretary for the finance division, special secretary to the prime minister, economic affairs division secretary, petroleum and natural resources secretary and textile secretary .

Dr Rana has served as a member of the Federal Public Service Commission as well as the secretary of finance and economic affairs. He also served as a special secretary in finance, economic minister in USA/Canada, principal staff officer to the prime minister, acting additional chief secretary of planning and development in KP and Sindh and KP finance secretaries. Dr Rana has also been the special assistant to the federal finance minister, Sindh home secretary, director-general of the KDA and deputy commissioner of Karachi’s South and East districts.

However, nothing is definite yet and the government is still in talks on who will be appointed to replace Tariq Bajwa as governor of the State Bank. The news of his removal broke Friday night.

