FBR, finance officials to brief cabinet, MNAs on IMF package

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting today (Monday) on the country’s economic situation.

During the meeting, which will be held in Islamabad, officials from the finance ministry and FBR will brief the federal cabinet and National Assembly members on financial matters, specifically relating to the deal Pakistan just signed with the IMF.

They will be briefed on the terms set for the package and the upcoming tax amnesty scheme. Finance adviser Hafeez Sheikh and his team will be present to brief the MNAs and cabinet members.

Related: Pakistan to receive $6b as it finalises agreement with IMF

“The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team have reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies that could be supported by a 39-month extended fund arrangement for about $6 billion. This agreement is subject to IMF management approval and to approval by the executive board, subject to the timely implementation of prior actions and confirmation of international partners’ financial commitments,” the monetary fund said in a statement on Sunday.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.