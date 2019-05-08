Asad Umar appointed NA Standing Committee on Finance head

Asad Umar has been appointed the chairperson of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance.

The former finance minister will replace Faiz Ullah, another PTI MNA, as the committee’s head.

His appointment was decided by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has issued instructions to make it official.

Umar resigned as the country’s finance minister on April 18, explaining that as part of a cabinet reshuffle, the prime minister had asked him to take the portfolio of energy but he declined.

