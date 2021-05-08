Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Geopolitics

Pakistan concerned after 7kg of uranium seized from Indian men

Security of nuclear materials should be top priorirty

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan concerned after 7kg of uranium seized from Indian men

Photo: File

Pakistan has expressed concern after more than seven kilogrammes of uranium was seized from two men in India.

“Security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson in a statement. “There is a need for a thorough investigation of the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible.”

The anti-terrorism squad in India’s Maharashtra arrested two people with seven kilogrammes of natural uranium, the Indian Express reported on May 6. It was worth Rs210 million.

The suspects have been identified as Jigar Pandya, 27, and Abu Tahir, 31. They were reportedly trying to sell uranium, which is used in nuclear power plants, online. The police claimed that the two men did not possess the licence for uranium.

In 2016, the Thane police arrested two men with eight kilogramme depleted uranium.

