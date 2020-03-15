Pakistan to participate in SAARC video conference on coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan will be participating in the eight-country SAARC video conference to discuss ways to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation is made up of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The video conference was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday night that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will participate in the conference.

The threat of #COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at global and regional level. We have communicated that SAPM on Health will be available to participate in the video conference of #SAARC member countries on the issue. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 13, 2020

The date of the conference hasn’t been decided yet but sources in the Indian government told The Print that it will be held soon.

SAARC hasn’t met since 2016, when India refused to participate following the Uri attack in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed in Kashmir.