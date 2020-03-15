Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Pakistan to participate in SAARC video conference on coronavirus outbreak

Posted: Mar 14, 2020
Last Updated: 14 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan will be participating in the eight-country SAARC video conference to discuss ways to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation is made up of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The video conference was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday night that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will participate in the conference.

The date of the conference hasn’t been decided yet but sources in the Indian government told The Print that it will be held soon.

SAARC hasn’t met since 2016, when India refused to participate following the Uri attack in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed in Kashmir.

Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
