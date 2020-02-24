Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistanis can now get Saudi Arabia visit visas on arrival

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistanis can now get Saudi Arabia visit visas on arrival

File Photo

Good news, Pakistan! Saudi Arabia has introduced multiple entry visas for Pakistanis and all other applicants who have a valid UK, US or Schengen visa stamped on their passport.

The cherry on the top is that Umrah can also be performed on this visa. The visa will be valid for a year. Visitors, however, aren’t allowed to perform Hajj on it.

The visa can be collected from any international airport in Saudi Arabia by paying a credit card fee of SR440 which is equivalent to Rs18,000. Cash is not accepted.

People can stay for 90 days at a stretch on this visa and enter the Kingdom multiple times.

A precondition to get the visit visa is that visitors will have to travel on a Saudi-based airline–Saudi Airlines, Flynas or Flydeal. This is mandatory only for first time visitors. Repeat visitors who already hold the Saudi visit visa can travel on any other airline.

In September last year, the country introduced its new 90-day visit visa for more than 50 countries. Pakistan, India and many other countries are not included in this list.

For non-Muslims travelling to the country, the Saudi Arabia eVisa (which is different from visa on arrival) is given for tourism purposes. These visitors will not be allowed to visit Makkah and Madina. Procedure for this visa is 100% online.

Once the application is submitted and accepted, the applicant will receive an electronic visa that must be shown to immigration officers upon arrival.

Other requirements of the visa include a valid passport for six months. Other countries such as USA, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Finland are also eligible for the visit visa.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Saudi Arabia visa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, India, visit visa, Saudi Arabia, Umrah, Hajj, USA, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Makkah, Madina, Saudi Airlines
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.