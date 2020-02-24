Pakistanis can now get Saudi Arabia visit visas on arrival

Good news, Pakistan! Saudi Arabia has introduced multiple entry visas for Pakistanis and all other applicants who have a valid UK, US or Schengen visa stamped on their passport.

The cherry on the top is that Umrah can also be performed on this visa. The visa will be valid for a year. Visitors, however, aren’t allowed to perform Hajj on it.

The visa can be collected from any international airport in Saudi Arabia by paying a credit card fee of SR440 which is equivalent to Rs18,000. Cash is not accepted.

People can stay for 90 days at a stretch on this visa and enter the Kingdom multiple times.

A precondition to get the visit visa is that visitors will have to travel on a Saudi-based airline–Saudi Airlines, Flynas or Flydeal. This is mandatory only for first time visitors. Repeat visitors who already hold the Saudi visit visa can travel on any other airline.

In September last year, the country introduced its new 90-day visit visa for more than 50 countries. Pakistan, India and many other countries are not included in this list.

For non-Muslims travelling to the country, the Saudi Arabia eVisa (which is different from visa on arrival) is given for tourism purposes. These visitors will not be allowed to visit Makkah and Madina. Procedure for this visa is 100% online.

Once the application is submitted and accepted, the applicant will receive an electronic visa that must be shown to immigration officers upon arrival.

Other requirements of the visa include a valid passport for six months. Other countries such as USA, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Finland are also eligible for the visit visa.