‘Won’t become part of any process disrupting regional peace’

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Pakistani military spokesman, said on Sunday that Pakistan would not become part of any process disrupting peace in the region.

He was speaking to ARY News on the regional situation after the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian commander was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq last week on the orders of President Donald Trump.

“The regional situation has changed after this incident,” the DG ISPR said.

He said the region had faced many security issues in the last four decades. “Pakistan has taken every measure that could ensure peace in the region during this period.”

Maj Gen Ghafoor said the army chief, in a recent telephonic conversation, told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the region was heading towards betterment from the worst circumstances it had seen.

“We should avoid any action that could harm the Afghan peace process,” he quoted General Qamar Javed Bajwa as telling the US secretary of state.

“Tensions between different countries in the region should be de-escalated and all countries should have a constructive approach and proceed through dialogue,” the army chief was quoted further.

“Pakistan would back all peaceful efforts in this regard and it wishes for the region not to go to any other war.”

Asked about rumours of Pakistan siding with the US against Iran, the DG ISPR said this was not the first call between General Bajwa and a US official since the army chief had a key role in the Afghan reconciliation process and security of the region.

“The discussion took place in the same backdrop,” he said.

Maj Gen Ghafoor requested the people and the media to only heed information provided to them from authentic sources.

“Don’t heed rumours spread by anti-state elements in this propaganda campaign,” he said, adding India had a lead role in this spread of disinformation.

“We achieved this peace in Pakistan after a lot of sacrifices,” the DG ISPR said.

“We will fully play our role for peace in the region and not become part of any action disrupting this peace.”

Commenting on provocative statements by the Indian army chief, he said General MM Naravane had recently assumed the command and was trying to “make a place for himself”.

The Indian army chief was well aware of the capability of the Pakistani armed forces, Maj Gen Ghafoor added.

