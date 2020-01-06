Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

US forces won’t be able to stay in Iraq: expert

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says people are seeking revenge for Soleimani's death

Widespread anger persists among the masses in both Iran and Iraq since the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Baghdad on December 3.

The death of the top commander has fanned fears of a major conflict in the Middle East, with Iran promising "harsh revenge".

SAMAA TV's anchorperson Ali Haider invited Rashid Naqvi, a professor at the Tehran University and an expert on Iranian politics, to speak on the matter on his show Awaz.

“It seems that the American forces will not be able to stay in Iraq any longer,” Naqvi said on the show.

The US airstrike was aimed at ending resistance in the region but the attempt failed, according to Naqvi. The people of Iran seek revenge for Soleimani’s killing.

“The US and its allies were not expecting that the Iraqi parliament would demand an end to security agreement with Washington," Naqvi said, adding that neither were they expecting the 'US Murdabad' and 'Israel Murdabad' (Death to US and Israel) chants in the parliament.

He said the people were asking the US forces to just leave the region.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iran Qassem Soleimani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Qassem Soleimani, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Donald Trump
 
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi's Defence
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.