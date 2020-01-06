US forces won’t be able to stay in Iraq: expert

Says people are seeking revenge for Soleimani's death

The death of the top commander has fanned fears of a major conflict in the Middle East, with Iran promising "harsh revenge".

SAMAA TV's anchorperson Ali Haider invited Rashid Naqvi, a professor at the Tehran University and an expert on Iranian politics, to speak on the matter on his show Awaz.

“It seems that the American forces will not be able to stay in Iraq any longer,” Naqvi said on the show.

The US airstrike was aimed at ending resistance in the region but the attempt failed, according to Naqvi. The people of Iran seek revenge for Soleimani’s killing.

“The US and its allies were not expecting that the Iraqi parliament would demand an end to security agreement with Washington," Naqvi said, adding that neither were they expecting the 'US Murdabad' and 'Israel Murdabad' (Death to US and Israel) chants in the parliament.

He said the people were asking the US forces to just leave the region.