UAE crown prince to visit Pakistan Thursday

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting Pakistan on Thursday on a one-day trip.

He visited Pakistan last January as well.

A statement issued by the UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi said that Prince Muhammad will land in Islamabad on January 2. He said he will be in the country for one day and will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They will discuss relations between the two countries, as well the state of regional and global politics. They will also talk about strengthening the “bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries”.

