Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

UAE crown prince to visit Pakistan Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
UAE crown prince to visit Pakistan Thursday

Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting Pakistan on Thursday on a one-day trip.

He visited Pakistan last January as well.

A statement issued by the UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi said that Prince Muhammad will land in Islamabad on January 2. He said he will be in the country for one day and will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They will discuss relations between the two countries, as well the state of regional and global politics. They will also talk about strengthening the “bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan uae
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.