‘Qureshi, Pompeo discuss Middle East situation, Afghan peace process’

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his US counterpart Mike Pompeo on Friday and discussed with him the Middle East situation and the Afghan peace process, diplomatic sources informed SAMAA TV.

The meeting was held at the State Offices in Washington, according to the sources. FM Qureshi apprised the US secretary of state of the details of his visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan wishes for peace and stability and it’s determined to play its role in de-escalating tensions in the region, the foreign minister was quoted as saying.

FM Qureshi also briefed Secretary Pompeo on Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the actual situation there is being kept hidden from the world and stressed the need to resolve the dispute as per the UNSC resolutions, according to the sources.

The foreign minister further said that Pakistan is fulfilling its shared responsibility in the Afghan peace process.

Secretary Pompeo appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region, particularly in Afghanistan, the sources added.

The two figures also discussed Pakistan-US ties and affairs of mutual interest.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.