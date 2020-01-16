Qureshi briefs US senators on Kashmir situation, implications in region

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed on Thursday members of the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee on India’s brutal lockdown in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and its implications for regional security.

The Pakistan foreign minister met the leadership of the US Senate committee at Capitol Hill, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The two sides shared their perspectives on US-Pakistan ties, the situation in South Asia, the Afghan peace process, and recent developments in the Middle East.

Qureshi told the US senators that “peace and stability in South Asia would remain elusive until the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with international law and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” according to the statement.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue to play a constructive role and work with the United States to bring peace in the region.

Referring to Islamabad’s role in defusing tensions in the Middle East, the foreign minister said, “Pakistan is for peace and we would do whatever we can to promote and facilitate peace.”

Members of the US Senate committee appreciated Pakistan’s role and requested its continued support in the Afghan peace process, according to the statement.

They agreed on the need for continued cooperation between the two countries for achieving their common objectives on the bilateral and regional fronts.

