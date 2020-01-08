PM tasks foreign minister with visiting Iran, KSA and US

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi with visiting Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States, in an attempt to help de-escalate the Middle East situation.

“I have asked Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US to meet with respective foreign ministers and the secretary of state,” PM Khan said on Twitter.

He also asked General Qamar Javed Bajwa “to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be [a] part of any war.”

The development comes amid fears of a major conflict in the Middle East after the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Iraq on January 3.

After promising “harsh revenge” for the killing, Iran hit two Iraqi bases housing US military personnel on Wednesday. At least 80 people were killed in the missile attacks by Tehran, according to the Iranian media.

PM Khan also made Pakistan’s stance clear during his meeting with Oman Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Abdullah Assalami in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The two figures discussed recent developments in the Middle East and the Gulf region, according to a statement issued from PM’s office.

PM Khan expressed deep concern over the evolving situation, underlining the imperative of avoiding any further escalation.

Stressing that war was in nobody’s interest, the Pakistan premier called for immediate measures for de-escalation.

He also highlighted the dire humanitarian situation that originating from the inhuman lockdown of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir for over five months.

PM Khan noted the discriminatory policies of the Indian government against minorities, especially Muslims, according to the statement.

He stressed that the international community had to take urgent steps to address this situation.

The Pakistan premier extended his best wishes for His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said, expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

