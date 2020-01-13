Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Foreign Office of Pakistan summoned on Monday Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control, according to a statement.

The FO said that an innocent civilian was killed in Indian firing in Kotkotera and Kerala sectors on January 11.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the South Asia and SAARC director general, said that India was raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary to divert the world’s attention from human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He urged New Delhi to permit the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

