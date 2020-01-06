Pakistan rubbishes Indian propaganda regarding its treatment of minorities

The Foreign Office of Pakistan rubbished on Monday Indian propaganda regarding the treatment of minorities in the country, advising New Delhi to protect its own citizens from what it described as “Saffron Terror”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s “mischievous” portrayal of isolated law and order incidents in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib as alleged ‘persecution’ of minorities is part of its smear campaign against Pakistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Islamabad termed it “a desperate attempt to divert attention from the ongoing state terrorism in India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and systematic discrimination against minorities in India”.

“Pakistan completely rejects these fabrications, which will in no way shield the BJP government from opprobrium by the international community on its illegal actions in IOJ&K and the adverse fallout of the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC),” the statement read.

It said Pakistan attached the highest respect and sanctity to all places of worship, including those belonging to the Sikh religion.

“We categorically reject Indian allegations regarding any ‘attack’ and ‘desecration’ at the holy Gurdwara Nankana Sahib,” the statement read further. “These blatant lies are yet another illustration of the quintessential RSS-BJP propaganda drive, which will fail.”

It said the Sikh community across the world over was aware of the importance Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government attached to minorities and their places of worship. The historic opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019 was a clear manifestation of his vision in this regard, it added.

“Indian attempts to politicise the tragic killing of a Pakistani Sikh youth are also mischievous and reprehensible,” the Foreign Office said of the Peshawar incident.

As this crime was reported, it said, a case was registered immediately and a high-powered committee constituted to investigate the matter. “The law will take its course and those responsible will be brought to justice,” the statement added.

“Pakistan is a diverse country where people from different faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, live together,” the statement said. “The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all its citizens and the government takes this obligation seriously with zero tolerance against any discrimination.”

The RSS-inspired BJP government had absolutely no credentials even to pretend that it was a protector of minorities, the Foreign Office slammed.

“Those who are responsible for the desecration and demolition of the Babri mosque, massive killings of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat, frequent incidents of mob lynching, and repeated hate crimes against minorities, simply have no feet to stand on,” it said.

Rather than feigning any dishonest concern for minorities elsewhere, Islamabad advised, the BJP government would do better by focusing on the ongoing human tragedy at home and protecting India’s minorities from “Saffron Terror”.

