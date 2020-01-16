Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Modi to invite PM Khan to SCO summit in India

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Modi to invite PM Khan to SCO summit in India

Photo: File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to invite PM Imran Khan to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation heads of government meeting in New Delhi, according to the Indian media.

“India will be hosting the heads of government summit later this year,” said its foreign ministry spokesperson while addressing a press conference on Thursday, reported NDTV. “As per established practice and procedure, all eight members and four observer states and other international dialogue partners will be invited,” he added.

The eight members include India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia are the observer states.

If Imran Khan does accept the invitation then it will be the firm time that a Pakistani PM will visit India since 2014. In May 2014, former PM Nawaz Sharif had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi.

The relations between India and Pakistan, however, have been tense because of India’s recent controversial laws, including the citizenship acts that discriminate against minorities and declaring occupied Kashmir as its state.

All diplomatic ties have been suspended between the two countries because of it. It has yet to be seen if the Pakistani premier will accept India’s invitation or not.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PM Imran Khan, Narendra Modi, SCO meeting, China, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.