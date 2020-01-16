Modi to invite PM Khan to SCO summit in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to invite PM Imran Khan to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation heads of government meeting in New Delhi, according to the Indian media.

“India will be hosting the heads of government summit later this year,” said its foreign ministry spokesperson while addressing a press conference on Thursday, reported NDTV. “As per established practice and procedure, all eight members and four observer states and other international dialogue partners will be invited,” he added.

The eight members include India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia are the observer states.

If Imran Khan does accept the invitation then it will be the firm time that a Pakistani PM will visit India since 2014. In May 2014, former PM Nawaz Sharif had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi.

The relations between India and Pakistan, however, have been tense because of India’s recent controversial laws, including the citizenship acts that discriminate against minorities and declaring occupied Kashmir as its state.

All diplomatic ties have been suspended between the two countries because of it. It has yet to be seen if the Pakistani premier will accept India’s invitation or not.

