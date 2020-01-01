Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

‘An attack in Kashmir could push India, Pakistan to war’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
‘An attack in Kashmir could push India, Pakistan to war’

Any militant attack on Indian forces in Kashmir could set off an escalation between India and Pakistan, the Crisis Group has warned in its report.

In its report titled “10 conflicts to watch in 2020”, the group said the insurgents were lying low in Kashmir but they were still active.

“India’s heavy-handed military operations in Kashmir over the past few years have inspired a new homegrown generation, whose ranks are likely to swell further after the latest repression,” the report said.

Indian fighter planes had violated Pakistani space after a militant attack that killed at least 40 paramilitary soldiers in Pulwama on February 19, 2019. In retaliation, Pakistan had shot down two Indian jets over Kashmir on February 27 and captured an Indian pilot as well. He, however, was released by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government as a “gesture of peace”.

The Crisis Group warned that any Pulwama-like attack on Indian forces in Kashmir would precipitate Indian action against Pakistan.

“In a worst-case scenario, the two nuclear-armed neighbours could stumble into war,” the report said.

The Crisis Group asked New Delhi to lift the communication blackout and release political prisoners in the India-administered part of the Kashmir valley. It also asked Pakistan to take action against militants allegedly operating from its soil.

The Crisis Group further urged the international community to push Pakistan and India for talks “before it is too late”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
India Kashmir Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
India, Pakistan, Crisis, Group, Kashmir, Nuclear War
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.