Tuesday, December 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan boycotts Indian minister’s speech at Turkey conference

20 mins ago
Pakistan boycotts Indian minister’s speech at Turkey conference

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotted on Monday Indian Minister VK Singh’s speech at the Heart of Asia conference in Turkey.

As soon as the Indian minister began his speech, Qureshi rose from his seat and walked out of the hall.

The boycott was in protest against the brutalities and the grave violation of human rights exercised by the India government in Kashmir, according to Qureshi.

In September, Qureshi boycotted the speech of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a SAARC ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Kashmir has been under Indian siege since August 5 after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked special status for the region and imposed a curfew in the valley.

Pakistan condemned this and has spoked against the harsh step at many international forums. The country has also downgraded all diplomatic and trade ties with India in protest.

The conference

The 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process seeks to promote peace in Afghanistan under the theme of ‘Peace, Partnership, Prosperity’.  It was convened at the Dolmabahce Palace, Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

A secure and stable Afghanistan is crucial for the economic progress and prosperity of the region, Qureshi said in his speech at the conference.

“There was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. The only solution, in our view, lay in a negotiated political settlement,” he remarked.

Qureshi declared deepening of relations with Afghanistan “highest priority”. “Our endeavor is to enhance trade and economic ties, facilitate people-to-people contacts, and increase regional connectivity.”

Reassuring full commitment towards peace and reconciliation, he concluded that all countries should move together to achieve peace, progress, and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The two-day conference will end on December 10.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, conference, Heart of Asia, Kashmir
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her 'blacklisted love'
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her ‘blacklisted love’
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi's Clifton
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi’s Clifton
UK's NCA transfers £190 million to Pakistan: report
UK’s NCA transfers £190 million to Pakistan: report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.