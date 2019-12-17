‘India’s secular democratic image has been buried’

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi believes that the Indian government’s image of a ‘secular democratic state’ was buried after its parliament approved the new citizenship bill on December 12.

This law grants citizenship to ‘persecuted’ Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before 2015.

Many people criticised the law and said it would make thousands of illegal immigrants into legal residents and not do anything to change the status of minorities in the county. Muslims also came out to protest the law, saying it does not give them the same rights to citizenship as followers of other religions.

Since the law was passed, a wave of protests has started across India.

“Pakistan will raise the issue before the world like it did when India, in August, had illegally annexed the India-administered Kashmir,” assured Qureshi while speaking on Samaa TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

He said protesting is a democratic right of every person. The Indian police forces are torturing peaceful protesters.

Pakistan’s foreign minister believes that a ‘centre vs state situation’ has emerged in India with a Kashmir-like scenario prevailing across the country.

Some communities have even called for sanctions against home minister Amit Shah, he claimed, adding that these sanctions should be imposed.

When asked about the international media’s response to the issue, Qureshi said it was about time they break their silence.

“Many countries have begun talking about the issue. The US, UAE, UK and Singapore have advised their citizens not to travel to India amid such crisis,” he claimed.

He added that India’s stock market has started crashing and a financial crisis is beginning to grip India. “The country has been divided into two parts,” he added.

Protests in India

At least six deaths have been reported and more than 100 injured during protests. In India, Muslim students, mainly in Aligarh and Uttar Pradesh, have taken to streets to demand the government to withdraw its new law.

The law singles out Muslims, who make up nearly India’s 15% of the population. According to protesters, it is aimed at disturbing their permanent settlements in the country.

Five major Indian states, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, have said that they won’t implement the law. They termed the move as “unconstitutional”.

