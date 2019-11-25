Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrives in Pakistan

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived in Pakistan today (Monday) for a three-day visit.

The queen is visiting as the UN secretary-general’s special advocate for inclusive finance for development. She will be in Pakistan till November 27 and will also visit Lahore.

The Dutch royal will discuss the progress of financial services to improve the economic situation of Pakistan, a statement from the Pakistan Embassy of the Netherlands said.

During her stay, the queen will hold talks with international development partners, representatives of the fintech sector, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and NADRA Chairman Usman Mubin.

She is also expected to meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Queen Maxima will also be present at the launch of the Micropayments Gateway. It is a central bank initiative to reduce the cost of small payments in order to stimulate digital payments, in particular for people in poverty situations.

She will visit a project developed with the CEO Partnership for Economic Inclusion. In Lahore, the queen will look in on a number of projects that focus on digital financial services that, among other things, contribute to the development of entrepreneurs.

Queen Maxima was appointed a special advocate in 2009 and last visited Pakistan in February 2016. She met former president Mamnoon Hussain and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during her last visit.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.