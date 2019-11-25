Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrives in Pakistan

6 mins ago
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrives in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived in Pakistan today (Monday) for a three-day visit.

The queen is visiting as the UN secretary-general’s special advocate for inclusive finance for development. She will be in Pakistan till November 27 and will also  visit Lahore.

The Dutch royal will discuss the progress of financial services to improve the economic situation of Pakistan, a statement from the Pakistan Embassy of the Netherlands said.

During her stay, the queen will hold talks with international development partners, representatives of the fintech sector, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and NADRA Chairman Usman Mubin.

She is also expected to meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Queen Maxima will also be present at the launch of the Micropayments Gateway. It is a central bank initiative to reduce the cost of small payments in order to stimulate digital payments, in particular for people in poverty situations.

She will visit a project developed with the CEO Partnership for Economic Inclusion. In Lahore, the queen will look in on a number of projects that focus on digital financial services that, among other things, contribute to the development of entrepreneurs.

Queen Maxima was appointed a special advocate in 2009 and last visited Pakistan in February 2016. She met former president Mamnoon Hussain and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during her last visit.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Queen Máxima the netherlands
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
queen maxima, the netherlands, pakistan, visit,
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.