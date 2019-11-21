Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PM Imran, Trump discuss Afghan peace process, Kashmir over phone

2 hours ago
PM Imran, Trump discuss Afghan peace process, Kashmir over phone

Pakistan and the US have agreed to continue work together for the promotion of the shared objective of establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

This was decided over a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump late Thursday, according to a press statement issued by the PM office.

Both leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional issues. They agreed to remain in close contact.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed that the release of Western hostages in Afghanistan was a positive development and “Pakistan was happy that they were safe and free”.

President Trump thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating this outcome.

The Prime Minister re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the advancement of the Afghan peace process.

He told Trump of the current situation in Kashmir, saying that over eight million people have been under siege for over 100 days now.

