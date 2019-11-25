India and Afghanistan finalise treaty to extradite Pakistani ‘terrorists’

India and Afghanistan have finalised an extradition treaty that will enable them to extradite Pakistanis from Afghanistan to India.

The treaty was ratified on Sunday in Kabul. Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar and Afghan Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman signed the treaty.

The treaty was first signed in 2016 when President Ashraf Ghani visited India, according to the Economic Times.

A source told the publication that this will enable India to extradite “terrorists” of Pakistani origin who operate from Afghan soil.

