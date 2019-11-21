Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

894 children killed in Indian-occupied Kashmir in 30 years: report

2 hours ago
894 children killed in Indian-occupied Kashmir in 30 years: report

Photo: AFP

Indian security forces have killed at least 894 children in occupied Kashmir over the past 30 years, the Kashmir Media Service said in a report Thursday.

According to the report, over 95,000 civilians have been killed by Indian forces since January 1, 1989. The killings have left more than 100,000 children orphaned.

Human rights activists have accused Indian troops of using force against minors in the valley.

At least 144 minors, including a nine-year-old, have been arrested after India revoked Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.

Sixty of these minors are under the age of 15 years, according to a document submitted to a committee constituted by the Indian Supreme Court to look into allegations of illegal detentions.

Reasons given by the police for detaining the minors include stone pelting, rioting and causing damage to public and private property, the committee said in its report.

The police, however, denied that any child was taken into “illegal detention” and said that juveniles are “dealt [with] strictly as per the prescribed law”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
India Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
India, Pakistan, Kashmir, Children
 
MOST READ
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.