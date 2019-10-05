US lawmakers take action to end Kashmir’s humanitarian crisis

Photo: AFP

In a big diplomatic success for Pakistan, some US lawmakers have taken a step to end what they called a “humanitarian crisis” in the Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has added an appeal to take action against India in its report ahead of the annual Foreign Appropriations Act for 2020, reported The Hindu.

The amendment was put forward by Senator Chris Van Hollen, who visited Delhi earlier this week. His visit was a part of a congressional delegation to discuss the Kashmir situation as well as relations between India and US, trade relations and defence purchases with key officials.

According to the report, it said the committee on appropriations “notes with concern the current humanitarian crisis in Kashmir and calls on the Government of India to fully restore telecommunications and Internet services; lift its lockdown and curfew; and release individuals detained pursuant to the government’s revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.”

The document was submitted to the Senate by Lindsey Graham, a key Republican leader, who is known for his close ties to US President Donald Trump.

It was submitted on September 26, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was still in the US, and came just a few days after his joint address at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston with Trump, as well as their bilateral meeting in New York.

“This amendment, which was accepted unanimously by the bipartisan committee, is a strong expression of concern by the Senate about the situation in Kashmir and sends the signal that we are closely monitoring the human rights situation there, and would like to see the government of India take those concerns seriously,” Van Hollen said while speaking to the media, adding that he had “hoped to share his concerns privately” with Prime Minister Modi, but was not able to meet him.

