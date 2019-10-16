President Trump doesn’t believe in wars: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised Donald Trump on Tuesday saying that the US president “doesn’t believe in wars”.

“What I like about him is he doesn’t believe in war,” PM Khan said during an interview with CNN.

He said the US president had asked him to be a “go-between” for the United States and Iran.

“President Trump… when I was in New York did say that we should try and… be a go between Iran and United States,” the Pakistan premier said.

He said he spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about the “US offer” when he visited Iran two days ago.

“That is an evolving situation,” PM Khan said, adding that he would not go into details.

The Pakistan premier, who is currently in Saudi Arabia on a one-day visit, met Iranian President Rouhani on October 13 and told him that “Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region”.

“Iran is our neighbour. Ties with Iran go way back. Saudi Arabia has been one of our closest friends. They have helped us when we have been in need. We do not want a conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” PM Khan had said at a joint presser with President Rouhani in Tehran.

“We recognise that it is a complex issue, but it is something, we feel, can be resolved through dialogue.”