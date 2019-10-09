Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran after China: sources

18 mins ago
 
PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran after China: sources
Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia and Iran after his return from China on Thursday, government sources told SAMAA TV.

The government and the Foreign Office have been preparing for PM Khan’s visits to Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to the sources. The date of his Iran visit has yet to be finalised.

During his visit to the US last month, the Pakistan premier told reporters that US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had asked him to mediate with Iran.

He said he had spoken to Iranian President Hasan Rouhani on de-escalation in regional tensions and the possibility of another deal.

According to an already planned schedule, PM Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on October 29 on a two-day official visit to attend future investment initiative conference on the invitation of King Salman.

The conference will take pace in Riyadh. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend it.

 
