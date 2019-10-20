Sunday, October 20, 2019  | 20 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations

2 hours ago
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations

Pakistan summoned on Sunday Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control.

Dr Mohammad Faisal, director general for South Asia & SAARC at the Foreign Office, summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and condemned the “intentional targeting of civilians” by Indian forces in Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri sectors.

Related: Five civilians among six killed in Indian firing: ISPR

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, one soldier and five civilians were martyred, and two soldiers and three civilians were injured. The ISPR said nine Indian soldiers were killed and two Indian bunkers were destroyed in retaliatory firing.

“Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LOC & inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army,” ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

