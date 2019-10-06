Musharraf warns India against any misadventure

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. Photo: AFP

Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf said on Sunday that India will be taught a befitting lesson in case of any misadventure by its forces.

We will fight till the last drop of our blood, Musharraf told his supporters in a speech from Dubai via audio link.

The former military dictator said that India was threatening Pakistan. Has India forgotten the Kargil War? he asked.

He said that India had sent its ambassador to the then US president Bill Clinton and asked him to make Pakistan pull out its army from Kargil.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerhead since New Delhi unilaterally ended autonomous status of India-held Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had told the world leaders in New York last month that India is planning to stage a “false flag operation” in Kashmir to justify an attack on Pakistan.

He had warned that growing tensions between Pakistan and India could lead to a nuclear war between the two countries.

“If a conventional war starts between the two countries…anything could happen. Supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice, either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till death. What will we do? I ask myself this question and my belief is there is no God but one and we will fight,” the Pakistan premier had told the UNGA on September 27.

“And when a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders,” he added.