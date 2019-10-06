Modi has turned Kashmir into a jail: AJK PM

File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has converted Indian-controlled Kashmir into a jail, Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM Raja Farooq Haider said Sunday.

“More than 14,000 children have been put under jail,” PM Haider told British Minister Afazal Khan. “Women are being disgraced, children are being tortured”, he added.

The two leaders also discussed the prevailing situation in the occupied valley.

The AJK PM said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and the issue must be resolved according to the UN resolutions.

PM Haider urged international community highlight the Kashmiris issue.

British Minister Afzal Khan assured AJK PM that he will highlight the Kashmir issue at every forum.