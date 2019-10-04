Friday, October 4, 2019  | 4 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

India admits Mi-17 crash on February 27 was ‘big mistake’

1 hour ago
 
India admitted that the Mi-17 chopper crash in Kashmir on February 27, that left six personnel killed, was a mistake on their part, India Today reported.

“The Court of Inquiry (COI) has been completed and it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper,” Indian Air Cheif Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said on Friday while talking to the media.

This is the first time that the Indian Air Force has acknowledged its mistake.

ACM Bhadauria said action will be taken against two IAF officers. “We will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future,” he added.

Those who lost their lives will be declared battle casualties, he said. The CoI ordered an investigation into the crash.

CoI found at least four officers, including a Group Captain, responsible for the chopper crash over Srinagar when India and Pakistan were engaged in a short aerial battle, Indian defence sources had stated earlier.

Two Indian aircrafts were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force in Kashmir on February 27 morning. One pilot was arrested. One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Budgam area.

ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor had said during a media briefing that two personnel of the IAF were arrested and one was injured so he was taken to the CMH. In a video, the Indian pilot identified himself as Wing Commander Abhinandan. His service number was 27981 and he was a flying pilot. He was later released by Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

