Growing Pakistan-India tensions could lead to nuclear conflict: Kashmir president

Sardar Masood Khan, the president of Azad and Jammu Kashmir, has warned that growing tensions between Pakistan and India over the disputed territory could lead to a nuclear war between the two countries.

The AJK president told the Newsweek that Indian aggression has pushed the region to the brink of war.

The two countries have already fought two wars over the disputed valley. The latest skirmishes between Pakistan and Indian forces started after New Delhi unilaterally ended the autonomous status of Indian-controlled Kashmir on August 5.

Several soldiers and civilians have been killed in border clashes along the heavily militarised Line of Control.

“We are in a state of war right now, but the situation could escalate even further,” the AJK president was quoted as saying. He warned that a military exchange between the two countries will not remain “limited”.

“It can, and we fear it will, escalate to the nuclear level, that is tantamount to nuclear Armageddon,” the AJK president added.

His remarks come a few days after Prime Minister Imran Khan told the United Nations General Assembly that anything could happen if Pakistan and India go to a conventional war.

“Supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice, either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till death. What will we do? I ask myself this question and my belief is that there is no God but one and we will fight,” the Pakistan premier had said during his speech at the 74th UNGA session on September 27.

“And when a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders,” PM Khan had said.